Four Chinese Nationals Arrested In Thailand On Fraud Charges

BANGKOK, Thailand — Four Chinese nationals accused of defrauding authorities in Wuhan of nearly 87 million baht in land expropriation compensation have been detained in separate operations in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan provinces, after investigators determined they had allegedly used Thai retirement visas to conceal their presence in the country.

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The arrests were conducted by officers from the Special Service Division (SSD) of the Royal Thai Police and the Immigration Bureau. Three Chinese men were apprehended at a luxury residence in Tambon Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, while a Chinese woman was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. The suspects were identified only as Mr. Chen, 55, Mr. Yuan, 54, Mr. Fei, 51, and Ms. Luo, 54. All four were arrested under provisions of the Immigration Act on grounds that they were considered individuals potentially posing a threat to society, public safety, or national security.

Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, and Police Major General Theerachart Theerachartdamrong, commander of the SSD, authorized the operation following a formal request from the Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Cooperation Centre. The four individuals were subject to arrest warrants issued by the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in China on charges of document forgery and fraud.

According to investigative findings, the suspects were allegedly linked to a contractor involved in demolition and landscape rehabilitation projects in Wuhan. Authorities stated that the group falsified documents and official records to fraudulently obtain compensation payments for demolition and land expropriation from Wuhan New City Land Management Co. Investigators indicated that the suspects used the names and bank accounts of other individuals to receive the illicit payments, causing estimated damages exceeding 18 million yuan, or approximately 87 million baht.

Thai authorities later determined that the suspects had fled to Thailand and were residing in hiding while maintaining legal status through retirement visas. After tracing their movements through intelligence coordination and surveillance, investigators identified a luxury property in a residential estate in Tambon Huai Yai as the group’s primary safe house.

The arresting team obtained a search warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court before conducting a raid on the property, resulting in the detention of Mr. Chen, Mr. Yuan, and Mr. Fei. Ms. Luo was apprehended separately at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, reportedly while preparing to depart the country.

Four Chinese nationals, accused of defrauding authorities in Wuhan of nearly 87 million baht in land expropriation compensation, have been arrested separately in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan after allegedly using retirement visas to hide in the country. Listen to the story or get… pic.twitter.com/T1Iju1AO5a — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 29, 2026

All four suspects have been transferred to the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility pending extradition proceedings to China. Under Thai immigration regulations and bilateral agreements with the People’s Republic of China, individuals wanted on serious criminal charges in their home countries may be subject to detention and repatriation following judicial review and administrative verification.

Thailand has increasingly strengthened cooperation with regional law enforcement partners through frameworks such as the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism to address transnational criminal activity, including financial fraud, document forgery, and fugitive evasion. The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau maintain coordinated protocols for identifying, locating, and processing individuals subject to international arrest warrants.

For foreign nationals residing in or visiting Thailand, authorities emphasize the importance of maintaining valid immigration status, complying with visa conditions, and understanding that participation in fraudulent activities—whether conducted domestically or abroad—may result in criminal prosecution, deportation, and restrictions on future entry.

The use of retirement visas by individuals allegedly seeking to evade justice in their home countries has drawn increased scrutiny from immigration officials. Authorities have indicated that visa applications and renewals undergo verification processes designed to identify persons who may pose risks to public order or international legal cooperation.

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As extradition proceedings advance, Thai judicial authorities will review documentation provided by Chinese counterparts, verify the identity of the detained individuals, and ensure that all procedural requirements under Thai law and applicable international agreements are satisfied before any transfer of custody occurs.

-Thailand News (TN)