PARIS, France — Celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League victory on Saturday descended into violence and vandalism across the French capital, prompting a significant law enforcement response and resulting in almost 800 arrests nationwide, according to official statements from French authorities.

More than 700 arrested on the fifth night of riots in France, unrest spreads to Belgium, Switzerland

The Paris Saint-Germain football club secured the prestigious European trophy following a penalty shootout victory, sparking immediate gatherings of supporters throughout Paris. However, what began as celebratory demonstrations rapidly escalated into confrontations between fans and police, mirroring disturbances that occurred during previous championship celebrations.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that seven police officers sustained injuries during the unrest, characterizing the disturbances as “absolutely unacceptable.” Authorities had anticipated potential problems and deployed substantial security resources throughout the capital in preparation for post-match gatherings.

Initial incidents occurred shortly after the final whistle, with reports of shop windows being smashed in central Paris neighborhoods. Supporters were also observed setting fire to luxury cars, electric scooters and bicycles parked along streets, igniting flares, and climbing onto bus shelters and other public infrastructure. The combination of large crowds, nighttime conditions, and heightened emotions contributed to the rapid deterioration of public order in several areas.

PSG’s second Champions League title, after defeating Arsenal in a penalty shootout to defend their crown, has turned Paris—just like last year—into a veritable hell: the celebrations by Parisian fans have left one person dead, a total of 780 arrests across France—277 in the capital—and as many as 57 injured police officers, according to the latest report from the Paris Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement specifies that the deceased is a 24-year-old man who was riding a dirt bike and reportedly crashed head-on into concrete blocks on an exit ramp of the ring road near Porte Maillot. It also reports that another person is in critical condition following a disturbance in western Paris.

Despite the overnight disturbances, planned celebratory events are proceeding on Sunday. PSG players are scheduled to parade with the Champions League trophy through the streets of Paris aboard an open-top bus, with organizers anticipating crowds of up to 100,000 supporters along the route. The ceremony will conclude with the team’s reception by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French head of state.

🇫🇷 PARÍS HA CAIDO Tras la obtención de la Champions League por parte del PSG, París se ha convertido en zona de guerra. Acá vemos las consecuencias de la cobardía de los líderes europeos. pic.twitter.com/yogDbgWXKJ — Dani Lerer (@danilerer) May 30, 2026

Paris has experienced periodic challenges managing large-scale sporting celebrations, particularly following major football victories. Municipal authorities typically coordinate with national police, emergency services, and event organizers to balance public safety considerations with the legitimate desire of fans to commemorate significant achievements.

Under French law, participation in violent demonstrations, destruction of public or private property, and assault on law enforcement officers constitute criminal offenses carrying potential penalties including fines, community service, or imprisonment depending on the severity of the conduct and any prior record. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including video documentation, witness statements, and forensic analysis, to determine appropriate charges for those detained.

For residents and visitors in Paris during periods of major sporting events, authorities recommend avoiding areas where large crowds are gathering if public order concerns arise, following instructions from law enforcement personnel, and monitoring official communications for updates regarding transportation disruptions or security measures.

The Paris Police Prefecture has emphasized its commitment to protecting both the right to peaceful assembly and the safety of all individuals present in public spaces. Coordination between municipal, national, and specialized security units aims to ensure that celebratory events can proceed while minimizing risks to persons and property.

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As judicial proceedings advance following the overnight arrests, prosecutors will review evidence to determine whether formal charges are warranted and what procedural steps are appropriate.

-Thailand News (TN)