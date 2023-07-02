More than 700 arrested on the fifth night of riots in France, unrest spreads to Belgium, Switzerland

Fifth night of riots in France’s major cities: at least 719 arrested and 45 police officers injured. The riots and looting in France and Belgium spread to Switzerland. Stores were looted in the city of Lausanne and rioters clashed with the riot police.

French riot police in Paris

French riot police in Paris. Photo: jackmac / Pixabay.




At least 719 people were arrested and 45 policemen were injured in the fifth consecutive night of riots in France over the death of a teenager who was driving a car without a license and evaded a police checkpoint, although according to the French government it was a “calmer” night than the previous ones.

Third day of unrest in France: 500 public buildings and 1,900 vehicles set on fire

According to the last balance of the Ministry of the Interior, at least 719 people have been arrested and 45 policemen have been injured throughout the country. In the words of the minister, Gérald Darmanin, the dawn from Saturday to Sunday has been “calmer thanks to the determined action of the police”, compared to the four previous ones.

The result of the riots also includes 871 fires on the streets and damage to 74 buildings, figures that are less than half of the previous day.

To try to maintain order, the government had decided to maintain the large police force of 45,000 agents deployed in the streets, with a special presence in places like Marseilles and Lyon, which had requested reinforcements in view of the virulence of the riots they had suffered the previous night.

In these cities, too, the night was calmer, although scenes of tension were still seen. Likewise, in Paris, a large police contingent had to intervene to stop incidents on the Avenue des Champs Elysées shortly before midnight.

Riots and looting in France and Belgium spread last night to Switzerland also. Rioters damaged a car in the center of Brussels and in Lausanne, Switzerland, shops were looted and there were clashes between rioters and the Swiss police.

