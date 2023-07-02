Thailand sees surge in monkey pox cases in June

TN July 2, 2023 0
Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health

Healthcare worker at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




48 monkeypox cases were recorded in Thailand last month, a 2.3 fold increase from May and most of the patients are men, including 22 who are also infected with HIV, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.

Three More Monkeypox Cases Found

Since the first case of monkeypox was found in Thailand in July last year, 91 more cases have been recorded and the rate of infection is steadily rising.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

