Thailand sees surge in monkey pox cases in June
48 monkeypox cases were recorded in Thailand last month, a 2.3 fold increase from May and most of the patients are men, including 22 who are also infected with HIV, according to Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, director-general of the Disease Control Department.
Three More Monkeypox Cases Found
Since the first case of monkeypox was found in Thailand in July last year, 91 more cases have been recorded and the rate of infection is steadily rising.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.