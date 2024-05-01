Thai police officers on Pattaya beach.

Authorities Ramp Up Patrols on Jomtien Beach Following Noise and Firework Complaints

Banglamung officials collaborated with Pattaya police to inspect Jomtien Beach in the early hours of Wednesday, May 1st, to enhance peace in response to noise and fireworks complaints from nearby citizens.

Extreme Heat Causes Tourists to Dwindle at Jomtien Beach

The initiative took place a little past midnight, also involving officials from Pattaya City Hall. The operation also stemmed from a shooting incident that occurred in the late hours of April 25th, 2024, when a 29-year-old Thai man, drunk and in a reckless state, discharged his firearm into the sea at Jomtien Beach, causing panic among tourists.

