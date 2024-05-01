People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Thaksin Shinawatra Surprises Bangla Road in Phuket

The former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra personally visited the Bangla Road in Patong on Tuesday night (April 30th).

Thaksin Shinawatra deluged by supporters at Chiang Mai market

Photos of Mr. Thaksin with a team including Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, the president of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, were seen walking on the famous Bangla Road.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

