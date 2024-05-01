Thaksin Shinawatra Surprises Bangla Road in Phuket

The former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra personally visited the Bangla Road in Patong on Tuesday night (April 30th).
Photos of Mr. Thaksin with a team including Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, the president of the Chart Pattana Kla Party, were seen walking on the famous Bangla Road.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
