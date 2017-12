PHUKET: A 70-year-old Norwegian man has died at Patong Hospital after collapsing during prayers at the Masjid Nurul Islam mosque on Phra Baramee Rd, Patong.

Nezir Gashi fell unconscious and stopped breathing at 2:30pm yesterday (Dec 22) during prayers at when bystanders rushed to give him first aid as they awaited the arrival of rescue workers, reported police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News