Red flags on Karon Beach, Phuket.

Indian Tourist in Critical Condition After Ignoring Red Flags in Phuket

TN

Karon – A young Indian tourist is in critical condition after reportedly ignoring red flags and swimming at Karon Beach on Saturday, July 20th.

Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

Emergency responders were alerted by a lifeguard at Karon Beach in the Mueang Phuket district at 1:25 P.M. on the day in question of the incident. Upon arrival, they found the tourist, who had already been pulled from the water. He was unconscious, not breathing, and had no pulse. The tourist was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours