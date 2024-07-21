Indian Tourist in Critical Condition After Ignoring Red Flags in Phuket

Karon – A young Indian tourist is in critical condition after reportedly ignoring red flags and swimming at Karon Beach on Saturday, July 20th.

Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

Emergency responders were alerted by a lifeguard at Karon Beach in the Mueang Phuket district at 1:25 P.M. on the day in question of the incident. Upon arrival, they found the tourist, who had already been pulled from the water. He was unconscious, not breathing, and had no pulse. The tourist was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!