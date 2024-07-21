Man narrowly escapes death as floodwater engulfs car in Trat

TRAT: A man was saved by a combination of roadside plants and helpful locals as his small electric car was almost washed into a waterway by a surge of run-off as the centre of this eastern province was heavily hit by floodwater on Sunday.

Dentist Amnuay Roek-amnuaychoke had just crossed a bridge over the waterway on Soi Moo Ban Krung Thai road in Ban Nong Bua of tambon Wang Krajae in Muang district at about 1.30pm when run-off flowing past the community had rapidly risen from 30 to 100 centimetres high.

