Foreign Tourist Caught on Video Urinating on Patong Beach Rd in Phuket

A male foreign tourist was caught on a viral video while he was urinating on a beach road in Patong, enraging netizens who have called on police to track down and arrest the tourist.

A 13 second video clip went viral on Thai social media this weekend. In the video, a male foreign tourist was seen urinating while he was walking on the Patong Beach Road. There were lots of people around him but he did not appear to care and even seemed to threaten bystanders with vulgar hand signals. He then got into a sedan and left.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

