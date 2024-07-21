Foreign Beggar Gang Allegedly Exploits Pattaya Temple Festival

Local residents in Pattaya are calling for police to take action against a group of foreign beggars, believed to be Cambodian nationals, who exploited a temple fair to solicit money.

Pattaya Police Launch Crackdown on Migrant Beggars

The beggars were seen sitting at various points throughout Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya during the recent “Wien Thian” candle procession ceremony on the night of July 20th, 2024.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!