Police booth and traffic lights in Chiang Mai.

Senior Chiang Mai Officer Arrested for Call Center Scam

TN

A senior police officer at the Hang Dong police station in Chiang Mai province has been arrested over allegations of running a call center scam. According to reports, Pol Lt Col Bandit Khonkan was apprehended during an ordination ceremony at a temple in Lampang’s Ngao district and subsequently taken to Chiang Mai after being disrobed.

Rising Financial Scams Hit Thailand

The arrest followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, charging the officer in question with unauthorized use of telecommunications equipment and operating a telecom business without the requisite permissions. Pol Lt Col Bandit, who claims to be just a participant with Chinese partners and not the mastermind, was arrested alongside his daughter and three others during police raids at several housing projects.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours