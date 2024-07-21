Senior Chiang Mai Officer Arrested for Call Center Scam

A senior police officer at the Hang Dong police station in Chiang Mai province has been arrested over allegations of running a call center scam. According to reports, Pol Lt Col Bandit Khonkan was apprehended during an ordination ceremony at a temple in Lampang’s Ngao district and subsequently taken to Chiang Mai after being disrobed.

Rising Financial Scams Hit Thailand

The arrest followed the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, charging the officer in question with unauthorized use of telecommunications equipment and operating a telecom business without the requisite permissions. Pol Lt Col Bandit, who claims to be just a participant with Chinese partners and not the mastermind, was arrested alongside his daughter and three others during police raids at several housing projects.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!