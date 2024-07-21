Flooded street in Thailand

Heavy rains expected in parts of Thailand until July 22nd

On July 20th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department forecasted weather conditions from July 20-22, predicting heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in the eastern region.

From July 20-21, a monsoon trough will pass over the upper northern region, the upper northeastern region, upper Laos, and upper Vietnam. Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, southern and southeastern winds will cover the eastern region and the Gulf of Thailand.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

