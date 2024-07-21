Heavy rains expected in parts of Thailand until July 22nd

On July 20th, 2024, the Thai Meteorological Department forecasted weather conditions from July 20-22, predicting heavy rainfall in some areas, especially in the eastern region.

Man narrowly escapes death as floodwater engulfs car in Trat

From July 20-21, a monsoon trough will pass over the upper northern region, the upper northeastern region, upper Laos, and upper Vietnam. Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon will cover the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, southern and southeastern winds will cover the eastern region and the Gulf of Thailand.

