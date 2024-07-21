Joe Biden announces withdrawal of his re-election bid

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is withdrawing his candidacy to run for re-election in the November elections.

The president shared a letter in which he revealed his decision, and added that he will provide more details about it this week.

In the letter, shared on X (the social network formerly known as Twitter), Biden says: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to be your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

“For now, let me express my deepest thanks to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all of this work. And let me express my heartfelt thanks to the American people for the faith and trust they have placed in me,” Biden added in his letter to the public.

-Thailand News (TN)

