Nigerian arrested in Koh Phangan island for selling cocaine, overstay

SURAT THANI: Tourist police arrested a Nigerian man for cocaine possession and overstaying for nearly nine years in Koh Phangan district.
Police from Tourist Police Division 3 apprehended Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, at a hotel in Moo 8 of tambon Koh Phangan on Saturday. The arrest was part of a crackdown on foreigners doing restricted jobs and illegal activities on this tourist island.
Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST
