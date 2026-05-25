French National Arrested In Pattaya On International Drug Trafficking Warrant

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — Thai immigration authorities have detained a 42-year-old French national in Pattaya following the execution of an international arrest warrant linked to alleged transnational drug trafficking operations spanning six European countries, according to officials from the Immigration Bureau.

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The suspect, identified only as Mr. Martin, was apprehended on May 23, 2026, during a targeted operation conducted by investigators from Immigration Bureau Division 3 at a condominium in central Pattaya. The operation was carried out under the direction of Major General Songprod Sirisukha, commander of Immigration Bureau Division 3, alongside senior officers including Police Colonel Parinya Klinkesorn, deputy commander and spokesperson for the division.

According to police reports, the suspect was wanted by French authorities on serious narcotics-related charges, including allegations of smuggling, possession, offering drugs for sale, and distributing controlled substances without authorization. Investigators indicated that the accusations involved importing narcotics from Belgium and exporting them to the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, and Italy. The suspect also reportedly faced conspiracy charges connected to offenses carrying potential prison sentences of at least 10 years under French law.

The operation was initiated after intelligence units received information that the individual had been residing in a Pattaya condominium after entering Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport under a 60-day visa exemption. Officers moved swiftly to the location and detained the suspect before he could depart the property. Subsequent verification of passport details and biometric records confirmed a complete match with warrant information issued by French judicial authorities.

Following the arrest, Immigration Bureau Division 3 formally revoked the suspect’s permission to remain in Thailand under provisions of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522. Authorities stated that the revocation was approved because the individual fell under Section 12(7) of the law, which addresses foreign nationals wanted under international arrest warrants and considered a potential threat to public safety.

Officials informed the suspect of his legal rights and available appeal procedures through a French-language interpreter before transferring him to Division 3 of the Immigration Bureau Investigation Division for deportation proceedings and coordination with French authorities. Standard consular notification protocols were followed in accordance with international agreements.

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Police Colonel Parinya emphasized that the operation demonstrated the effectiveness and responsiveness of Immigration Bureau Division 3 in enforcing laws against transnational criminal activity. He stated that Thailand would not serve as a refuge or safe haven for international fugitives attempting to evade justice.

Thailand has increasingly strengthened cooperation with international law enforcement partners to address cross-border criminal networks, including those involved in drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illicit activities. The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau maintain coordinated protocols for identifying, locating, and processing individuals subject to international warrants.

Pattaya, a major tourist destination on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, attracts significant numbers of international visitors throughout the year. Local authorities maintain active monitoring of foreign nationals residing in the area while ensuring that legitimate travelers and residents can conduct their affairs without undue disruption.

Under Thai immigration regulations, foreign nationals entering the country must maintain valid entry permissions and comply with laws regarding duration of stay, employment, and conduct. Individuals found to be subject to international arrest warrants may face detention, deportation, and restrictions on future entry depending on the circumstances and applicable bilateral agreements.

For foreign nationals residing in or visiting Thailand, authorities recommend ensuring that all documentation remains valid and that entry requirements are fully understood. Engaging with qualified legal professionals can help clarify obligations under Thai law and international agreements.

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As deportation proceedings continue, authorities have indicated that further details regarding the timeline for repatriation and related administrative measures will be provided through official channels in accordance with operational protocols and privacy considerations.

-Thailand News (TN)