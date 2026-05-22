Four Injured In Rooftop Fire At Pattaya Hotel

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — Four people were injured in a fire that broke out on the rooftop of the AJ Plus Hotel in Pattaya on Thursday night, with authorities initially suspecting an electrical short circuit as the cause, according to local police and emergency response officials.

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The blaze erupted on the rooftop of the eight-storey hotel located on Pattaya 3rd Road in Bang Lamung district. At the time of the incident, approximately 240 guests were occupying roughly 120 of the property’s 173 rooms. As flames and smoke spread from the rooftop to portions of the seventh floor, guests evacuated the building in an orderly manner under the guidance of hotel staff and emergency responders.

Firefighters and rescue teams from multiple agencies, including Pattaya City and Nong Prue municipality, responded to the scene with fire trucks and emergency equipment to suppress the flames. The blaze was brought under control by 10:48 p.m., preventing further spread to additional floors or adjacent structures.

Damage was concentrated on the rooftop area and part of the seventh floor. Following extinguishment of the fire, response teams conducted thorough checks of all rooms and confirmed that no persons remained trapped inside the building.

According to authorities, four individuals received medical treatment for injuries related to the incident. Two Thai women and one Indonesian boy were treated for smoke inhalation, while one Thai man sustained injuries while evacuating through areas affected by flames. All four were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and care.

The remaining guests, representing a diverse mix of nationalities including Thai, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, and Indonesian citizens, were accounted for and reported unharmed aside from emotional distress associated with the evacuation. Officials coordinated assistance for displaced guests and arranged temporary accommodation at nearby hotels while safety assessments of the AJ Plus Hotel were conducted.

Authorities temporarily closed the hotel building over safety concerns pending a comprehensive structural and electrical inspection. Police and fire investigators initiated an inquiry into the cause of the blaze, with an electrical short circuit identified among the preliminary possibilities under consideration.

Pattaya, a major tourist destination on Thailand’s eastern seaboard, maintains active fire safety protocols for hospitality establishments given the high volume of international visitors and the concentration of hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues in the area. Local authorities routinely conduct inspections of commercial properties to ensure compliance with fire prevention regulations, including functional alarm systems, accessible emergency exits, and properly maintained electrical infrastructure.

Under Thai safety regulations, hotel operators are required to maintain fire suppression equipment, conduct regular staff training on emergency procedures, and ensure that guests receive clear instructions regarding evacuation routes upon check-in. Violations of fire safety standards can result in fines, operational suspensions, or other administrative penalties depending on the severity of non-compliance.

For travelers staying in multi-storey accommodations, safety experts recommend familiarizing oneself with emergency exit locations, keeping room keys accessible during nighttime hours, and following instructions from hotel staff or emergency responders during evacuation procedures. Reporting unusual smells, sounds, or visible signs of electrical malfunction to management can help prevent incidents before they escalate.

The Royal Thai Police and local fire departments maintain coordinated response protocols for emergencies involving tourist facilities, with emphasis on rapid deployment, multilingual communication support, and post-incident assistance for affected visitors. Consular notification procedures are followed for foreign nationals requiring additional support following emergencies.

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As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity on the hotel rooftop prior to the incident or who possesses relevant information to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding the investigation findings, structural assessments, and the timeline for the hotel’s potential reopening are expected as Pattaya City Fire Department and police investigators provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)