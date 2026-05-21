Chinese Tourist Found Dead After Fall From Pattaya Hotel Room

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A 33-year-old Chinese tourist has died after falling from the sixth floor of a hotel in South Pattaya during the early hours of May 21, 2026, in an incident that remains under investigation by local police authorities.

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Chen Ronggui was found deceased after falling from a sixth-floor hotel room off Soi Korphai, crashing through a glass roof canopy at the hotel’s front entrance. His body came to rest suspended on a steel support beam beneath the damaged structure before emergency crews were able to recover it, according to officials from Pattaya City Police Station.

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 3:35 a.m. Police Lieutenant Colonel Alis Phuangsai, an investigating officer, responded to the scene alongside detectives and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya foundation. Upon arrival, officers found the victim wearing only boxer shorts, with significant blood loss visible beneath the shattered glass canopy. Broken glass was scattered across the hotel entrance as police secured the area to preserve evidence and restrict public access.

Investigators subsequently examined the sixth-floor room where the tourist had been staying. Inside, they found another Chinese national asleep in the room. Officers also observed alcohol bottles and discarded seed shells spread across the floor, though they reported no visible signs of a struggle or evidence that property had been disturbed.

According to police, the deceased had arrived at the hotel with a group of Chinese friends occupying several rooms, and this was their second night at the property. He had been sharing the room with the other Chinese national, who is now being questioned as the last known person to have been with him before the fall.

A hotel security guard told investigators that he heard a loud crash resembling a heavy object striking the glass roof outside the building. When he rushed to investigate, he discovered the tourist’s body suspended on the steel structure surrounded by blood stains and immediately contacted emergency services.

Chinese man dies after fall from Pattaya hotelhttps://t.co/o1C5BW0Zab pic.twitter.com/bdJTFMKCpo — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) May 21, 2026

Rescue workers used ropes and specialized equipment to secure the body before carefully lowering it from the damaged canopy. The remains were transferred to Pattaya Patamakun Hospital for initial processing before being sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause and manner of death.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the fall and emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are continuing to question witnesses, review surveillance footage if available, and examine physical evidence from the hotel to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Under Thai investigative protocols, all potential explanations—including accident, suicide, or other causes—are being considered until forensic findings provide clearer direction.

South Pattaya, where the incident occurred, is a popular area for international tourists and features numerous hotels, guesthouses, and entertainment venues. Local authorities routinely remind visitors to exercise caution regarding balcony safety, particularly in multi-storey accommodations, and to avoid risky behavior that could lead to injury.

For foreign nationals who die in Thailand under unexplained circumstances, standard procedures include forensic examination, consular notification, and coordination with relevant diplomatic missions to assist families with repatriation arrangements and documentation. The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the incident and is providing consular support in accordance with established protocols.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity in or around the hotel during the relevant timeframe to come forward with information. Further updates regarding forensic findings, investigative conclusions, and any related administrative or legal proceedings are expected as Pattaya City Police provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)