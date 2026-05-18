American Man Found Dead On Sixth-floor Balcony In Jomtien

JOMTIEN, Chon Buri — A 50-year-old American man was found deceased on a sixth-floor apartment balcony in Jomtien during the early hours of May 18, 2026, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, according to officials from Pattaya City Police Station.

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The incident was reported around 1:00 a.m. after residents of a seven-storey rental apartment building noticed a man lying motionless over the balcony railing. Officers led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Saijai Kamjunla responded to the scene alongside rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya foundation to examine the situation.

Upon arrival, authorities found the deceased man positioned with his head hanging over the balcony edge on the sixth floor. He was wearing grey jeans and flip-flops but no shirt. Large numbers of Thai residents and foreign tourists had gathered outside the building as emergency personnel secured the area.

Initial assessment by investigators indicated the man had been deceased for at least three hours prior to their arrival. Police reported no signs of forced entry, theft, or physical struggle inside the apartment unit. A preliminary examination of the body revealed no visible injuries or indications of assault, though the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to witness accounts, a teenager identified only as “Nong Tao,” who was sitting with friends opposite the apartment building, first noticed what appeared to be a person hanging over the balcony. After observing that the individual remained motionless, the witness alerted a nearby motorcycle taxi rider, who subsequently contacted emergency services.

Investigators documented the scene and collected photographic evidence as part of standard inquiry procedures. Rescue workers later transferred the body to a hospital facility for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to establish the precise cause and manner of death.

A 50-year-old American tourist has been found dead, hanging head-down from a sixth-floor balcony in a Jomtien apartment building in Pattaya. pic.twitter.com/yeQVorFBw4 — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) May 18, 2026

Jomtien, a coastal area adjacent to Pattaya in Chon Buri province, is home to a significant expatriate community and numerous residential complexes catering to long-term foreign residents. The area attracts both tourists and retirees seeking proximity to beaches and urban amenities.

Under Thai investigative protocols, deaths involving foreign nationals undergo thorough examination to determine whether the circumstances are consistent with natural causes, accident, suicide, or criminal activity. Forensic analysis, toxicology reports, and autopsy findings typically guide subsequent determinations by medical and judicial authorities.

The Royal Thai Police have indicated that the case remains under active investigation. Authorities are awaiting the results of forensic and post-mortem examinations before determining whether additional investigative actions or legal proceedings are warranted.

Consular notification procedures for deceased foreign nationals are being followed in accordance with international protocols. Relevant diplomatic channels have been engaged to facilitate communication with the deceased’s family and to provide appropriate consular assistance.

Local authorities have reminded residents and visitors of the importance of building safety measures, including secure balcony railings and awareness of fall hazards, particularly in multi-storey residential structures. Property management companies are encouraged to maintain regular safety inspections and to ensure that common areas and emergency access points remain functional.

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As the investigation proceeds, police have appealed to anyone with relevant information about the incident to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding autopsy results, investigative findings, and any subsequent actions are expected as Pattaya City Police provide additional information through verified official sources.