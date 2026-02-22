Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach Blanketed by Garbage, Tourists Driven Away

PATTAYA — A thick blanket of garbage washed ashore at Jomtien Beach on Sunday, transforming one of Pattaya’s most popular stretches of sand into an unsightly mess that sent tourists fleeing and raised urgent questions about marine pollution along Thailand’s eastern gulf coast.

The rubbish extended across several kilometers of the shoreline, marring the scenic beauty that typically draws crowds of both Thai and international visitors. Debris visible along the beach included plastic parts, wooden fragments, styrofoam boxes, discarded water bottles, and even iron nails embedded in the sand, creating a hazardous environment for anyone seeking a relaxing day by the sea.

On what would normally be a bustling Sunday afternoon filled with families and sunbathers, the number of visitors was noticeably diminished. Those who did arrive chose to walk along the elevated footpath or congregate on relatively cleaner patches of sand, carefully avoiding any approach to the water’s edge. The sight of contaminated seawater and debris-strewn shoreline proved too unappealing for most.

Jomtien Pattaya Thailand this morning garbage from the sea. It’s all cleaned up now. pic.twitter.com/TkcO9WvUeL — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) February 22, 2026

A local beach chair rental vendor, who depends on tourist traffic for their livelihood, expressed frustration at the recurring problem. The vendor explained that rubbish washes up regularly whenever the sea becomes rough, but the scale of Sunday’s accumulation was particularly severe. Tourists are understandably reluctant to swim in waters filled with debris, the vendor noted, fearful of sustaining injuries from submerged objects or falling ill from exposure to contaminated water.

Pattaya city cleaners were deployed to the scene and worked throughout the day to collect the mounting trash, though the sheer volume of debris presented a significant challenge. The clean-up operation highlighted the ongoing struggle faced by coastal communities in managing marine waste that originates far beyond their shores.

The incident at Jomtien Beach serves as a stark reminder of the broader crisis of ocean pollution affecting Thailand’s coastlines and the vital tourism industry that depends on their pristine condition. As cleaning crews continue their work, questions remain about the sources of the debris and what measures might be implemented to prevent such occurrences from becoming more frequent.

