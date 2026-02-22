Suspect in Fatal Burning of Siberian Husky ‘Molly’ in Songkhla Taken into Custody

SONGKHLA — Police have arrested a 56-year-old man suspected of dousing a Siberian Husky named Molly with fuel and setting her on fire, an act of extreme animal cruelty that sparked national outrage and drew the attention of His Majesty the King. The suspect was taken into custody following an intensive investigation by provincial police.

HM The King Takes Badly Burned Husky ‘Molly’ Under His Royal Patronage

The suspect, identified as Charoen Khamwoon, was apprehended under a warrant issued by the Songkhla Provincial Court . During the arrest, police also seized a black plastic fuel canister suspected to have been used to contain the fuel that was poured over the two-year-old female dog before she was set alight on the night of February 13th in Village 8 of Phawong sub-district, Mueang district, Songkhla province.

According to police reports, Mr. Charoen allegedly poured used engine oil on the dog after becoming enraged when she entered his property and injured one of his fighting cocks around 2 a.m. He then reportedly used a lit piece of paper to ignite the fuel, causing flames to engulf the animal . During questioning at Mueang Songkhla Police Station, the suspect reportedly confessed to committing the act, though he claimed it was not unprovoked and stemmed from the dog entering his property and attacking his animals.

Mr. Charoen now faces serious charges including arson causing property damage under Section 217 of the Thai Penal Code, property damage under Section 358, and animal cruelty without reasonable cause under Section 20 of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Provision for Animal Welfare Act B.E. 2557 (2014).

The case drew widespread national attention after Molly’s owner, Somchai Chanawanno, posted appeals for help on social media. The two-year-old Siberian Husky had escaped from her home along with another husky named Messi in the early morning hours of February 13th, slipping through a gap under a door . While Messi was later found and returned home unharmed after being held by a farmer whose ducks he had killed, Molly was discovered on February 15th near a pond with catastrophic burns across her body, particularly on her back and hindquarters.

Despite emergency veterinary treatment at the Animal Hospital of Prince of Songkla University and an outpouring of public support, Molly succumbed to her injuries at approximately 6:00 a.m. on February 20th . Her death devastated her owners and the online community that had followed her condition closely.

Police in Songkhla have arrested a 56-year-old man accused of dousing a Siberian Husky named Molly with oil and setting her alight, as the case fuels renewed calls for tougher enforcement of Thailand’s animal-cruelty law. #General https://t.co/tASy6qQbbJ — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) February 22, 2026

The case touched the highest levels of Thai society when Molly’s owner announced that His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn had agreed to accept the dog under royal patronage for treatment in Bangkok. Tragically, Molly passed away before the transfer could take place . The King’s expression of concern highlighted the profound impact the case had on the nation.

The investigation involved extensive police work, with officers conducting thorough scene examinations near a canal in the affected village, collecting witness statements, and gathering physical evidence . A raid on the suspect’s residence yielded additional items, including containers believed to have held the oil used in the attack . Forensic teams also collected DNA samples and evidence of fuel stains from the property.

The successful arrest was supported by substantial rewards offered for information leading to the perpetrator. The Hope Songkhla group and members of the public contributed rewards totaling 87,000 baht for the arresting team, while the Region 9 police commander provided an additional 100,000 baht to The Hope Songkhla to support animal welfare work.

The case has sparked intense online debate over the enforcement of Thailand’s Animal Cruelty Prevention and Welfare Act, with many social media users calling for stricter penalties to deter such acts of violence against animals . Police leaders have urged swift action and transparency in the investigation to address public concerns.

Siberian Husky Set on Fire in Songkhla; Owner Seeks Public’s Help

Meanwhile, Somkid Bu-ngachart, chair of an animal welfare organization in Songkhla, has urged police to speed up the investigation into a separate case involving the recent mass poisoning of dogs in Ko Taew sub-district, complaining that there has been no progress in that investigation. This additional plea underscores growing public demand for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws across the province.

-Thailand News (TN)