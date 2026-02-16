Thailand News

Siberian Husky Set on Fire in Songkhla; Owner Seeks Public’s Help

SONGKHLA – The owner of a Siberian Husky is appealing for public assistance to identify an individual who allegedly poured gasoline on his dog and set it alight in Muang district last Friday night, Thai PBS reported.

According to a Facebook post shared on Sunday, the dog was running along a road in Ban Laem Kwan when a man approached, doused it with gasoline, and ignited the animal. Flames engulfed the dog’s body as it fled back to its owner’s house, where the fire was quickly extinguished. The injured animal was then rushed to a veterinarian.

The owner, identified on social media as TN Boonya, reported that the dog sustained serious burns and that its condition remains a concern.

A formal complaint has since been filed with district police. The owner is urging members of the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the perpetrator.

The post has drawn widespread sympathy, with many expressing outrage and sorrow over the attack. Some commenters have called for severe punishment to deter future acts of cruelty against animals.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

