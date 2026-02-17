Four Myanmar Men Beat American Man to Death in Bangkok Following Romantic Dispute

BANGKOK – Four Myanmar nationals have been arrested for the fatal beating of a 55-year-old American man in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district on Monday evening, in an incident police say stemmed from a prolonged romantic dispute.

Officers from Bang Mod Police Station were alerted to a violent assault in Soi Suksawat 26 at approximately 6 p.m. on February 16. The victim, identified as C. S. H., was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining five stab wounds and broken legs from the beating. His body was later transferred to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy, Amarin TV reported.

The four suspects—identified as Zaw Nyrin Oo, Zaw Thet, Zaw Jemin Thu, and Thero—were arrested at the scene. Police recovered a 10-inch knife and a one-metre iron bar used in the attack. One suspect, Zaw Nyrin Oo, sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for treatment.

All four men worked at a nearby recycling centre and lived in the same dormitory as the American victim.

According to police and the suspects’ employer, the American man had previously been in a relationship with a Burmese woman named Namphueng, who is the younger sister of one of the suspects. Approximately one month ago, Namphueng attempted to end the relationship, but Heath refused to accept the breakup. She later moved to a different location after he continued trying to contact her.

The day before the fatal incident, on February 15, C. S. H allegedly went to Namphueng’s room armed with a knife . He did not find her but instead encountered her brother and his friends. the American reportedly attempted to stab the men, who managed to avoid injury, before stabbing the door while they hid inside and then leaving the scene. The employer later accompanied the Myanmar workers to file a police report about this incident.

On February 16, the American man allegedly returned to the recycling centre again carrying a knife. The four men then attacked him, claiming they acted in self-defence amid the chaos. They told police they did not intend to kill him, but the confrontation escalated fatally.

Local residents confirmed that C. S. H had repeatedly caused disturbances at the apartment over the past month and was known to walk his dog in the area at that time.

Police stated the motive was jealousy and the victim’s refusal to accept the relationship’s end. Authorities have not yet finalised the charges as the investigation continues.

An unconfirmed report on a local news Facebook page alleged that Namphueng was already married to a Burmese man before beginning a secret relationship with C. S. H, and that she ended the relationship due to his jealousy and alleged abusive behaviour. These claims have not been officially confirmed by police .

Investigators are continuing to gather evidence and question those involved. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

-Thailand News (TN)