Insurgents Fire 75 Rounds At New Police Station In Pattani

SAI BURI, Pattani — Suspected insurgents armed with automatic rifles launched an attack on a new police station building in Sai Buri district, Pattani province, firing approximately 75 rounds and fatally wounding a duty officer, according to officials from the Royal Thai Police and Border Patrol Police.

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The incident occurred on Friday evening at the facility, which remains under construction and has not yet opened for official use. According to reports, at least three attackers approached the site and discharged weapons including M16, HK33, AK47, and AK102 rifles. Police Sergeant Natthawut Surat, who was on duty at the location, sustained severe gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, a bomb disposal squad and Border Patrol Police conducted a thorough inspection of the police station compound. During the search, investigators recovered 75 spent cartridge cases from the four types of firearms used in the assault. Forensic officials have begun examining the recovered shell casings to identify ballistic signatures and other evidence that may assist in determining the identities of those responsible.

The targeted police station building was still incomplete at the time of the attack, with some walls unfinished due to funding constraints, according to Thai PBS. The facility had not yet commenced operations, though personnel were present for security and preparatory purposes.

Pattani province, located in Thailand’s southern border region, has experienced periodic incidents of violence linked to longstanding separatist movements. Security forces maintain heightened vigilance in the area, with coordinated patrols and intelligence operations aimed at preventing attacks on government facilities and protecting local communities.

Insurgents armed with automatic rifles sprayed bullets at a new police station building in Sai Buri district in Pattani, where investigators later collected 75 spent cartridge cases. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/NEFCgu18K8 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 25, 2026

Under Thai criminal law, attacks on government installations, use of illegal firearms, and acts resulting in death constitute serious offenses carrying severe penalties upon conviction. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including forensic analysis, witness statements, and intelligence reports, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized their commitment to investigating violent incidents in the southern provinces thoroughly and impartially. Specialized units trained in counter-insurgency operations coordinate with local authorities, forensic experts, and intelligence agencies to pursue leads and enhance protective measures for personnel and infrastructure.

For residents in affected areas, authorities have reiterated the importance of reporting suspicious activity to police immediately to enable timely intervention. Community engagement and information-sharing remain central components of broader security strategies designed to address underlying factors contributing to instability while maintaining public safety.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity near the police station around the time of the incident, or who possesses relevant information, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)