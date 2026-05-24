Indian Man Arrested On Koh Phangan For Firearms Display, Drug Trafficking

KOH PHANGAN, Surat Thani — Thai police have detained a 33-year-old Indian national accused of illegally displaying firearms and allegedly trafficking narcotics on Koh Phangan, following the circulation of social media videos showing the individual posing with weapons and discharging firearms in a durian orchard, according to senior law enforcement officials.

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The suspect, identified as Shabeelkunnon Valappil, was arrested on May 23, 2026, at a residence in Koh Phangan subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province. The operation was conducted under orders from Police General Samran Nuanma, deputy national police chief and director of the police center for transnational crime suppression operations, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities are treating incidents involving firearms and narcotics in tourist areas.

The enforcement action was led by Police Lieutenant General Noppasin Poolsawat, Police Lieutenant General Sitthichai Lokanpai, commander of Provincial Police Region 8, and Police Colonel Prawit Engchuan, superintendent of the special operations division under the Region 8 investigation bureau. Officers from the special operations unit surrounded the property after receiving multiple complaints from local residents regarding the suspect’s behavior and alleged criminal activities.

According to police reports, local residents had complained that the individual regularly gathered with groups suspected of involvement in drug-related activities in a durian orchard and frequently discharged firearms during gatherings, causing fear and distress among nearby villagers. Video clips circulating on social media platforms allegedly showed the suspect displaying both handguns and rifles, actions that prompted immediate police attention given Thailand’s strict firearms regulations.

Investigators conducted surveillance operations and waited until the suspect returned to the property on an off-road motorcycle. When the individual spotted law enforcement officers, he reportedly attempted to flee into nearby woodland but was quickly apprehended by waiting personnel.

A search of the suspect’s clothing reportedly revealed narcotics packaged for distribution along with several measuring tubes commonly used in drug dealing operations. Further investigation determined that the individual had overstayed his authorized period of stay in Thailand and was residing in the country unlawfully.

Police have charged the suspect with possession of Category 1 narcotics, including crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, and MDMA, with intent to distribute, as well as possession of the Category 2 drug ketamine for sale. Additional charges include illegal drug use and overstaying his permission to remain in the kingdom. Under Thai law, Category 1 narcotics offenses carry severe penalties, including lengthy imprisonment and substantial fines, while illegal firearms possession constitutes a separate serious criminal offense.

An aggressive Indian man flashed a gun on Koh Phangan, acting like he feared no one. Police tracked him down, tackled him to the ground, and arrested him. Drugs were also found in his possession. Authorities are pursuing serious charges and say they will deal with him decisively.… pic.twitter.com/pcOGA5Wh47 — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) May 23, 2026

Koh Phangan, a popular tourist destination in the Gulf of Thailand, has experienced increased law enforcement attention in recent months as authorities conduct coordinated operations targeting illegal activities involving foreign nationals. The island’s reputation for beach parties and tourism has occasionally attracted individuals involved in illicit operations, prompting enhanced monitoring and enforcement efforts.

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized their commitment to maintaining public safety in tourist areas through proactive enforcement of laws regarding narcotics, firearms, and immigration compliance. Recent operations have focused on disrupting criminal networks that exploit Thailand’s tourism industry while ensuring that legitimate visitors can enjoy the country’s destinations without concern for criminal activity.

Thailand maintains strict regulations regarding firearms possession, with civilian ownership heavily restricted and subject to rigorous licensing requirements. The illegal display or discharge of firearms in public areas constitutes a serious offense that can result in criminal prosecution, particularly when combined with narcotics violations.

For communities in Koh Phangan and surrounding areas, the arrest represents ongoing efforts to address concerns regarding public safety and the impact of criminal activity on local residents and legitimate tourism operations. Authorities have encouraged residents to report suspicious behavior or illegal activities to enable timely intervention.

The suspect has been transferred to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station for formal legal proceedings. Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains active, with officers examining whether additional individuals may be connected to the alleged drug trafficking operation or firearms violations.

As judicial proceedings advance, prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including digital materials from social media, physical evidence seized during the arrest, witness statements from local residents, and forensic analysis of recovered substances. The case underscores the intersection of immigration enforcement, narcotics control, and firearms regulation in Thailand’s efforts to maintain public order in tourist destinations.

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Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, additional arrests, or related enforcement actions are expected.

-Thailand News (TN)