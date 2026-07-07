Tattooist Found Dead on Pattaya Beach, Companion Sought in Gambling Probe

PATTAYA, Thailand — A 46-year-old tattoo artist was found dead on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, prompting a comprehensive investigation and a manhunt for a man seen fleeing the scene on the victim’s motorcycle. Authorities are exploring multiple lines of inquiry, including foul play, poisoning, and connections to illegal gambling debts.

Phuket Tattoo Artist Reports Australian Client for Skipping 15,000-Baht Bill

The grim discovery was made on Monday morning near Soi Jomtien 10 in the Nong Prue area of the Bang Lamung district. Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanoknan Suksee from the Dongtan Curve substation responded to public reports of a body on the sand. Forensic officers and rescue workers secured the scene, where the victim, identified as Mr. Aod from Si Sa Ket province, was found lying on his back. Investigators recovered several items as evidence, including the victim’s mobile phone, a red T-shirt, a pair of sandals placed several meters apart, and a broken Buddhist amulet necklace found near his hand.

The investigation quickly zeroed in on potential motives after a close friend of the victim provided crucial context regarding the deceased’s recent financial struggles. The friend informed authorities that Mr. Aod had visited him the previous day, expressing deep distress over a 2,500 baht debt incurred from illegal cockfighting. The victim allegedly confessed that he was unable to repay the debt on time and feared for his life, suggesting that his creditors might resort to lethal violence. Following this meeting, the friend reportedly witnessed a heavy-set man riding away from the area on the victim’s white Honda Click motorcycle.

Crucial closed-circuit television footage has provided a chilling timeline of the events leading up to the tragedy. The video captures a heavy-set, shirtless man arriving at the beach on the victim’s motorcycle at approximately 4:34 a.m. before walking onto the sand with Mr. Aod. Minutes later, at 4:48 a.m., the victim is seen collapsing and convulsing on the beach. The companion stood nearby, making no attempt to render aid or contact emergency services. By 5:23 a.m., the victim appeared to stop moving. The suspect then walked back from the shoreline, briefly spoke with a group of transgender women located about 20 meters away, and ultimately fled the area on the victim’s motorcycle at 6:27 a.m.

Law enforcement officials have not ruled out any potential causes of death, actively investigating possibilities ranging from murder and poisoning to disputes linked to underground criminal activities. The victim’s remains have been transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the exact medical cause of death. Concurrently, detectives are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the heavy-set man captured on CCTV, who remains the primary person of interest in the case.

Wat Bang Phra – Sak Yant Tattoos Temple in Nakhon Pathom

As the manhunt for the suspect continues, local authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind the tragic death and bringing those responsible to justice.

-Thailand News (TN)