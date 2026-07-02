Fatal Blaze At South Pattaya Pub Claims Life Of Young Employee

PATTAYA, Thailand — A tragic fire broke out at an entertainment venue in South Pattaya early Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old employee. The sudden blaze completely engulfed the one-story concrete structure, trapping the worker inside before emergency crews could bring the flames under control.

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The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the Catwalk Club, located on Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 29 Road. Pattaya City Police and local emergency services were immediately alerted to the emergency. Three fire engines were rapidly dispatched to the scene, where firefighters found the single-story building heavily consumed by intense flames. Emergency crews worked swiftly to contain and extinguish the inferno to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

Following the successful suppression of the blaze, firefighters conducted a thorough sweep of the charred debris. During the search, they made the grim discovery of a body inside one of the venue’s bathrooms. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Thanapol Banchan, an employee of the pub. Emergency medical personnel examined the scene and confirmed that the young man had succumbed to the severe conditions before help could reach him.

Pattaya pub fire kills onehttps://t.co/0hZ7zvFlBz pic.twitter.com/KQFAuzVSQ7 — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) July 1, 2026

According to statements provided to investigators, the fatal fire erupted while a small team of approximately five staff members were on duty at the venue. The workers reported noticing thick smoke billowing through the ceiling just moments before the flames began to spread rapidly throughout the interior. Panicked by the sudden and intense heat, the staff members were forced to evacuate the building immediately. Tragically, they were unable to reach their colleague, who was located in a separate part of the premises, before the fire cut off their path.

Pattaya City Police and forensic specialists have secured the perimeter of the Catwalk Club to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the exact origin and cause of the deadly fire. Investigators are currently examining the venue’s electrical systems, structural layout, and potential ignition sources. The body of the deceased has been transferred to a local hospital for a formal post-mortem examination to officially determine the medical cause of death.

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As the community mourns the sudden loss, local authorities and fire prevention officials are reviewing safety compliance and emergency evacuation protocols at entertainment venues across the city.

-Thailand News (TN)