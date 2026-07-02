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Heavy Rainfall Triggers Widespread Flash Flooding Across Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — The island of Phuket experienced severe weather conditions early Wednesday morning as heavy to very heavy rainfall battered the region, leaving numerous roads and intersections completely inundated. The intense downpour, which persisted until approximately 9:35 a.m., caused significant disruptions to daily commutes and prompted urgent warnings from local authorities.

Anutin Apologises for Hat Yai Flood Management

In the Muang district, the deluge caused widespread flooding across several major thoroughfares and commercial areas. The Surin Circle Clock Tower and the vicinity of the Kota Khao Mun Kai restaurant were heavily affected, while a low-lying alley near the Dara Hotel also saw significant water accumulation. Traffic was further hindered by severe flooding at the Dibuk Road intersection, the Thra Kraeng three-way junction, and the Lotus Samkong intersection. Additionally, the primary route leading to the Boat Avenue Mall and the area directly in front of Wat Chalong were submerged, forcing motorists to seek alternative routes or wait for the waters to recede.

The flooding extended into the Kathu district, where both popular tourist zones and residential neighborhoods faced similar challenges. Reports indicated that the area in front of the Paradise Complex in Patong, the intersection near the Patong fire station, and the vicinity of Wat Kathu were heavily impacted by the rising waters. Conversely, the Thalang district in the north managed to avoid the worst of the inundation, with no flooding reported in that area during the peak of the storm.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the Phuket City Municipality has issued an urgent advisory urging residents within the municipal boundaries to relocate their personal belongings to higher ground to prevent property damage. Meteorological forecasts indicate that the heavy rainfall is expected to persist across the island, exacerbating the already difficult situation. The accumulated precipitation has pushed water levels in the critical Bang Yai canal up by more than three meters, raising concerns about potential overflow in the surrounding communities.

Local officials and municipal workers are currently operating on high alert, working diligently to maximize drainage capacity and clear blocked waterways to mitigate the impact on residents and traffic. Authorities are closely monitoring the water levels and weather patterns as they prepare for any additional rainfall.

Flash Floods Strand Tourists in Hat Yai Hotels

As the island continues to manage the aftermath of the flash floods, local government agencies are coordinating relief and drainage efforts to restore normalcy to the affected roads.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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