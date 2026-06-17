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EV Catches Fire While Charging, Spreading Blaze To Owner’s Residence In Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN, Thailand — An electric vehicle caught fire while charging early Tuesday morning in Khon Kaen province, resulting in a severe blaze that rapidly spread to the owner’s residence and caused extensive property damage.

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The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. at a home located in the Muang Kao subdistrict of the Muang district. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after the fire quickly engulfed the property. Firefighters battled the intense flames for roughly an hour before successfully bringing the blaze under control and fully extinguishing it.

Upon securing the scene, police and fire officials assessed the damage, finding a badly burnt BYD Dolphin sedan parked in the driveway. The intense heat generated by the vehicle fire had spread to the adjacent house, leaving the residence heavily damaged by the flames and smoke.

The 46-year-old homeowner, identified as Setthaphat Kaewfainok, reported that he had parked the electric sedan in the driveway and connected it to the charging station prior to the incident. He later heard the distinct sounds of a fire erupting. Alerted by the commotion, Mr. Setthaphat and three other residents rushed out of the house to investigate, only to discover the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Realizing the immediate danger, the homeowner contacted the fire department, and the four residents narrowly escaped the property just as the flames began to consume the house.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. Investigators are examining the charging equipment, the vehicle’s battery system, and the electrical infrastructure of the home to determine whether the blaze originated from a mechanical failure, an electrical short circuit, or a malfunction within the EV’s charging mechanism.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities are assessing the full extent of the structural damage to the residence.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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