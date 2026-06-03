3 African Men Caught at Thai Border After Fleeing Cambodian Scam

SA KAEO, Thailand — Three African nationals have been arrested by Thai border patrol after illegally crossing into Thailand from Cambodia, having fled an alleged employment scam orchestrated by Chinese-backed operators in the border city of Poipet.

Thai Nationals Escape Captivity In Cambodian Fake Girlfriend Scam Compound

The apprehension occurred on June 16, 2026, during a coordinated border patrol operation in the Phan Suek subdistrict of Aranyaprathet district. The joint task force, comprising the Burapha Task Force, the Khlong Hat Task Force, Ranger Company 13, and local administrative officials, spotted the three men walking across the Thai-Cambodian border through a natural, unregulated crossing point near Ban Non Phatthana. Upon being intercepted, the men were unable to produce any travel documents or evidence of lawful entry into the Kingdom and were immediately taken into custody.

During initial questioning, the three men provided consistent accounts of their ordeal. They reported being lured to Cambodia nearly a year earlier under the promise of employment with a group of Chinese investors. However, upon arrival, they discovered they were trapped and found themselves entirely unable to leave the country or return to their home nations. Desperate to escape the exploitative conditions, the men jointly hired an unidentified Cambodian smuggler to facilitate their escape across the border into Thailand, each paying US$500 for the illicit transit service. Their ultimate intention was to use Thailand merely as a transit route to secure passage back to their home countries.

Before they could continue their journey, the Thai patrol officers detected and detained the group. The three men have been formally charged with illegal entry into the Kingdom and were subsequently transferred to investigators at the Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for legal processing.

Chinese Suspect With Pattaya Arsenal Planned Cambodia Scam-gang Attack

Beyond the immigration violations, authorities have launched a comprehensive background examination to confirm the men’s true identities and nationalities. Crucially, investigators are evaluating the circumstances of their time in Cambodia to determine whether the men qualify as victims of human trafficking or transnational labor recruitment fraud. If designated as trafficking victims, relevant government and non-governmental agencies are expected to intervene to provide necessary protection, support, and assistance with repatriation.

According to reports from Workpoint, this incident highlights the persistent threat of transnational labor scams operating along the border. The case arrives amid continued, intensified efforts by Thai authorities to strengthen surveillance and enforcement along the eastern border. Officials have confirmed that border monitoring measures will remain highly rigorous as part of a broader, ongoing strategy to combat illegal crossings, dismantle human trafficking networks, and eradicate the regional labor fraud syndicates that exploit vulnerable foreign workers.

Rescued Thai Scam Victim in Cambodia Warns of Beatings, Organ Sales

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on verifying the men’s claims and coordinating with international partners to ensure their safe handling.

-Thailand News (TN)