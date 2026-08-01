Foreign Tourist Filmed Perched on Edge of Abandoned Phuket Building

PHUKET, Thailand — Local authorities and residents in Phuket province are urging tourists and content creators to exercise extreme caution after a video emerged showing a foreign national sitting precariously on the edge of a multi-story abandoned building without any safety equipment.

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The footage, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, shows an unidentified foreign tourist perched on the dangling roof of a dilapidated structure in the Wichit subdistrict of Mueang Phuket district. The individual is seen sitting with legs suspended over the edge, apparently filming content, without any protective gear or safety measures. The alarming stunt has sparked concern among local residents and viewers, who warn that a fall from such a height could prove fatal.

An investigation by local journalists confirmed that the building featured in the video is a long-abandoned, deteriorating structure. The ground level beneath the building is littered with hazardous materials, including construction debris, sharp metal fragments, concrete rubble, and wooden scraps, creating an extremely dangerous environment for anyone attempting to access the site.

Local resident Mr. Manoch, who maintains the area surrounding the abandoned building, stated that the structure has been vacant for many years. He is permitted to use the space in front of the entrance for vending purposes in exchange for maintaining the grounds by cutting grass and keeping the area clear during daylight hours. Mr. Manoch indicated he was only recently made aware of the incident involving the foreign tourist climbing onto the roof to film content.

Authorities and community leaders are issuing a stern warning to both Thai nationals and foreign visitors against trespassing on abandoned properties for the purpose of photography, videography, or social media content creation. Such actions not only constitute illegal entry onto private property but also pose severe risks of life-threatening accidents. The unstable nature of abandoned structures, combined with hazardous debris and lack of safety infrastructure, makes these locations particularly dangerous for unauthorized access.

Local officials are emphasizing that no social media engagement or content is worth risking one’s life. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and immediately report any instances of individuals entering abandoned buildings or dangerous areas to local authorities or the police. Prompt reporting enables law enforcement to investigate, intervene, and prevent potential tragedies before they occur.

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The Royal Thai Police and Phuket provincial authorities continue to monitor social media channels for reports of dangerous stunts and illegal activities at abandoned sites. Tourists are reminded to respect local laws, prioritize personal safety, and refrain from engaging in reckless behavior that endangers both themselves and the emergency responders who may be called upon to assist in rescue operations.

-Thailand News (TN)