Foreign woman falls after dangling from cables at Suvarnabhumi airport

Jetway bridge at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan
A video footage shows a foreign woman showing off her gymnastic skills on the support cables at Suvarnabhumi airport terminal and falling onto an air cushion placed on the ground.

Rescue workers attempted unsuccessfully to communicate with the woman and rescue her on the third floor, after two hours climbing and dangling perilously from cables at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport structure.

Security staff installed a large inflatable air cushion before she dropped.

The foreign woman was described as aged between 20-30, “apparently disturbed” and had tattoos of ‘Olympics 2014’ on her wrists.

ด่วน ! ชาวต่างชาติปีนสลิงอาคารผู้โดยสารชั้น 6 สุวรรณภูมิ ก่อนห…Posted by Workpoint News – ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

