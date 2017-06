An Algerian man has been sentenced to two years behind bars after he dangled a baby out of a window and threatened to drop him, unless he gained enough Facebook likes.

The man’s relative snapped a picture of him holding the baby outside of a high-rise building, 15 floors up, while gripping on to just the back of the child’s t-shirt.

The photo was then posted to Facebook with the caption, “1,000 likes or I will drop him.”

Sputnik International