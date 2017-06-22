EU chief Tusk says Brexit could be reversed

PanARMENIAN.Net – European Union President Donald Tusk echoed rocker John Lennon’s “Imagine” Thursday, June 22 as he said he hoped Britain might still stay in the bloc, AFP reports.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels where Prime Minister Theresa May was due to brief leaders on her Brexit plans, Tusk suggested the process could still be reversed.

“Some of my British friends have asked me whether Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the European Union,” Tusk told reporters.

“I told them that in fact the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve, so who knows?” the former Polish premier added.

“You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network