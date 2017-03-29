Britain’s May Signs Letter That Will Trigger Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has signed a letter that will formally begin the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

May’s office released a photo of her signing the historic document, which is due to be handed to European Council President Donald Tusk on March 29.

Tim Barrow, Britain’s ambassador to the EU, will deliver the letter by hand to Tusk around noon on March 29, triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which starts the two-year Brexit process.

The letter comes nine months after voters in Britain approved a referendum on leaving the EU, which the United Kingdom joined in 1973.

May’s office said in a statement that after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the morning on March 29, the prime minister will then address Parliament and will tell lawmakers that she wants to represent “every person in the UK,” including EU nationals, in Brexit negotiations.

“It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country,” May will say, according to her office.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.