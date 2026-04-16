Missing Boy, 12, Found Dead Inside Abandoned Car in Yala After Three-Day Search

YALA — A 12-year-old special needs boy who had been missing for three days has been found dead inside an abandoned car in Betong district, in a case that has devastated the local community and left authorities searching for answers.

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The boy, known affectionately as Nong Bes, was discovered at approximately 4:00 p.m. on April 15, 2026, behind a car repair garage. His body was found inside a blue Ford saloon car with Malaysian registration that had been left abandoned on the property for some time. Police have not yet confirmed the cause of death and have sent the body for a full autopsy to determine what led to the tragic outcome.

Bes had been reported missing since midday on April 12 after leaving his home in Soi Sap Anan, Moo 1, in the Yarom subdistrict. His mother, Wanida, 38, told police that her son had never disappeared for such a long period before and usually stayed close to home. She said he often played in the forest behind the village or went fishing in the nearby canal, but he always returned by nightfall. When he failed to come home, his family immediately began searching.

The search effort grew rapidly, drawing in more than 30 officials including police, military personnel, administrative officers and rescue workers, along with local residents who combed nearby areas where Bes was known to play, including forested land and the Betong canal. Despite the extensive operation and a police report filed on the very day he went missing, no trace of the boy was found until three days later.

The grim discovery came when village defence volunteers, still searching the area, detected an unusual smell emanating from behind a car garage. Following the odour, they found the abandoned blue Ford saloon. Bes’s body was lying behind the rear seat inside the vehicle. His shoes were found placed in the front footwell, suggesting he may have climbed over the back seat before losing consciousness.

Initial examinations by police and a hospital doctor found no signs of physical assault or visible injuries on the boy’s body. Authorities believe the most likely explanation is that Bes entered the vehicle to escape the intense afternoon heat, perhaps seeking shelter or a place to rest, before succumbing to the effects of high temperatures inside the closed car. However, police have not ruled out other possibilities, including whether the boy may have been lured to the location by someone. Fingerprints have been collected from the scene for forensic analysis, and the body has been sent to Betong Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

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The case has deeply affected the local community, with many residents having participated in the search efforts and now mourning the loss of a child known to all. Authorities have stated that they will await the autopsy results before making further conclusions, and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bes’s final hours. For his family, the discovery brings a painful end to three days of desperate hope, replaced now by grief and a longing for answers about how a boy who never strayed far from home came to die alone in an abandoned car.

-Thailand News (TN)