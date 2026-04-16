Songkran Road Accidents and Injuries Drop 20% From a Year Ago, Fatalities Also Decline

BANGKOK — Thailand’s roads have proven slightly safer this Songkran, with traffic accidents and injuries over the first six “dangerous days” of the holiday period falling by 20 percent compared with the same stretch a year ago, while fatalities declined by 6.5 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Interior on Thursday.

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A total of 1,108 road accidents were reported during the busy travel period from April 10 to 15, resulting in 216 deaths and 1,073 injuries, said Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth. The figures represent a marked improvement over the corresponding six-day period in 2025, when 1,391 accidents claimed 231 lives and left 1,350 people injured. While any loss of life remains deeply tragic, officials have cautiously welcomed the downward trend as evidence that intensified safety campaigns and public cooperation are beginning to bear fruit.

Thursday marks the final day of the “seven dangerous days,” an annual window during which authorities step up promotion and enforcement of road safety measures in anticipation of the mass migration of Thais traveling to and from their hometowns for the traditional New Year. The northern province of Phrae recorded the highest number of accidents with 47 and the most injured people with 49 over the six-day period. Bangkok, however, continued to lead the nation in cumulative fatalities with 19 deaths, a reflection of the capital’s role as both a major origin and destination for holiday travellers.

Traffic accidents and injuries over the first six “dangerous days” of the Songkran holiday were down by 20% from the same period a year ago, while fatalities declined by 6.5%, according to data released on Thursday. A total of 1,108 road accidents were reported during the busy… pic.twitter.com/WdYGzIOIwa — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 16, 2026

On Wednesday alone, the sixth day of the campaign, there were 156 traffic accidents, 23 deaths and 161 injured people. The northernmost province of Chiang Rai recorded the highest number of accidents for that single day with 10, along with three fatalities and 11 injuries. Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth noted that speeding remained the leading cause of accidents throughout the period, accounting for 43.6 percent of all crashes, followed by drunk driving at 25.6 percent. Motorcycles continued to be the most vulnerable mode of transport, involved in 67.8 percent of all accidents. The age group most affected was young adults between 20 and 29 years old, who made up 24.5 percent of all victims.

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Most Songkran travellers have now returned to their workplaces, the minister said, as the long holiday weekend draws to a close. Meanwhile, the Probation Department reported 5,232 driving offences during the six-day period, with an overwhelming 94.5 percent involving alcohol. Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of drunk driving cases with 680, followed by Samut Prakan with 433 and Nonthaburi with 335. Authorities have reiterated that checkpoints will remain operational through the final day of the campaign, and have urged any remaining travellers to exercise caution, avoid alcohol, and allow extra time for their journeys as the annual Songkran migration winds down.

-Thailand News (TN)