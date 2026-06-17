Three Arrested After Murder Victim Found Concealed In Soil-filled Box In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Bangkok police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a man whose body was discovered concealed inside a plastic container filled with soil and marijuana plants at a townhouse in the Don Mueang district.

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The macabre discovery was made on Tuesday morning at a two-story townhouse following a significantly delayed report of the incident. Upon searching the property, investigators located the remains of the victim, identified as Chaiyasit Khantha, on the second floor. The body had been crammed into a large blue plastic box and buried under a layer of fertilizer and soil. The container was situated in a patch of freshly turned earth surrounded by several marijuana plants.

An initial autopsy revealed that the victim suffered multiple signs of physical assault, including a severe and deep sharp force wound to the center of his chest. The body has been transferred for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the official cause of death. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal altercation stemmed from a dispute over a wristwatch. The three suspects had arrived at the townhouse on the night of June 14 to settle the argument, which rapidly escalated into a violent confrontation resulting in the man’s death.

A 34-year-old man has been found stabbed to death and stuffed inside a blue plastic box on the second floor of a townhouse in Bangkok’s Don Mueang district. Police were called to reports of a violent argument on Saturday evening and discovered bloodstains on the first floor. pic.twitter.com/jZMEzjDyRB — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 15, 2026

The Metropolitan Police Bureau confirmed that closed-circuit television footage and additional evidence directly link the trio to the crime. Following the initial arrest of one suspect, who was charged with joint enterprise murder, a widespread manhunt was launched for the remaining two individuals. Authorities tracked the fugitives, who were believed to be hiding in various locations across Bangkok and the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province, and successfully took them into custody. Investigators are now conducting intensive interrogations to establish the precise role each suspect played in the killing and to uncover the full motive behind the act.

Law enforcement officials are also investigating the significant delay in reporting the crime to authorities. Although the murder is believed to have occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. on June 14, police did not arrive to inspect the residence and discover the body until around 5:00 a.m. the following morning. A witness reported attempting to contact the police shortly after the violent incident but was unable to provide the exact house number, which hindered the initial emergency response. The witness later guided officers back to the correct location. Furthermore, the witness revealed to investigators that the victim was initially found lying on the ground floor before the suspects allegedly moved the body to the second floor in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime. Police intend to question all involved parties to determine why immediate notification was not made and to ascertain if any other individuals assisted in covering up the murder.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on piecing together the complete timeline of events and ensuring all accomplices are held accountable.

-Thailand News (TN)