Five-storey Building Collapses During Demolition For Bangkok Orange Line Project

BANGKOK, Thailand — A five-storey building collapsed during demolition work on Monday evening in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, causing property damage to adjacent homes but resulting in no reported casualties. The incident occurred on land that had been expropriated for the construction of the western segment of the city’s upcoming Orange Line electric train system.

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According to the Din Daeng district office, the structural failure took place at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Pracha Songkroh 28 Road. At the time of the collapse, demolition crews had already removed the top three floors of the structure. The sudden collapse sent debris cascading onto three neighboring residential houses. Additionally, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA), the state enterprise overseeing the Orange Line project, confirmed that steel sheeting erected around the demolition perimeter also fell onto adjacent properties.

Investigations into the incident have revealed procedural lapses by the contracted demolition firm. The district office reported that Green Design Co., the company tasked with carrying out the demolition, had commenced work without providing the mandatory prior notification to local authorities. This failure to adhere to standard administrative protocols has prompted scrutiny regarding site safety and oversight.

A five-storey building collapsed during demolition work to make way for the Orange Line electric train system in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, on Monday evening. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/5chVcDgbVY — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 27, 2026

Despite the severity of the structural collapse and the resulting property damage, emergency responders and local authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, representatives from Green Design Co. pledged to take full responsibility for the damages and committed to compensating all affected residents for the harm caused to their properties.

The MRTA has also stepped forward to address the incident, issuing a formal apology to the affected community. The state enterprise assured the public that it would oversee and facilitate the prompt repair of all damaged properties. Officials reiterated that the safety of the public and surrounding residents remains a top priority as the Orange Line project progresses.

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The collapse has underscored the critical importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and regulatory compliance during large-scale urban infrastructure projects. Local authorities are expected to review the demolition permits and safety measures of the contractor to prevent similar incidents in the future as the Orange Line construction continues across the capital.

-Thailand News (TN)