Fatal Crane Collapse on Rama II Road Forces Bangkok Traffic Closures

BANGKOK, Thailand — A construction worker was fatally crushed when a heavy pile driving crane collapsed at a roadwork site on Rama II Road, forcing authorities to enact a complete closure of the outbound lanes while emergency crews launched a complex recovery operation.

Tower Crane Collapse at Asok Intersection in Bangkok Injures Two Workers

The tragic incident occurred on July 9 along the outbound parallel carriageway of the major highway, specifically near the Khlong Luang bridge U-turn. According to regional news reports, the massive construction rig suddenly gave way and fell onto the workers operating below. The collapse resulted in the immediate death of one male worker at the scene, prompting a swift and massive emergency response from local rescue and law enforcement teams.

Officers from the Bang Thorat Police Station were among the first to arrive at the location, confirming the fatality and immediately securing the perimeter. To facilitate the safe removal of the collapsed crane and to allow emergency personnel to operate without hazard, authorities ordered a total, 100 percent closure of traffic through the affected construction zone. The shutdown severely impacted the outbound section of Rama II Road, with traffic officials urging motorists to seek alternative routes or exercise extreme caution when navigating the surrounding areas. At the time of the report, authorities had not provided an estimated timeline for when the vital arterial road would fully reopen to the public.

A construction accident on Rama II Road has left one worker dead and caused heavy traffic disruption in Samut Sakhon. The incident happened on the outbound side near the Khlong Luang bridge U-turn, where a pile-driving crane collapsed onto a male worker during construction work.… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) July 9, 2026

This latest fatal accident has once again brought intense scrutiny to the ongoing infrastructure projects along Rama II Road. The highway has been the site of a series of severe accidents and structural failures during its major upgrade works in recent years. The frequent disruptions and tragic incidents have sparked widespread public concern, leading to repeated demands from safety advocates and commuters for stricter enforcement of construction safety measures and vastly improved site management protocols.

According to local media reports, investigators have not yet released specific details regarding the mechanical or operational cause of the crane collapse. Authorities are currently focusing on the immediate recovery of the site and have not confirmed whether any additional injuries or property damage occurred beyond the confirmed fatality.

Crane Collapse on Rama II Road in Bangkok, Kills Two

As the recovery operation continues and the highway remains closed, forensic teams and labor safety inspectors are expected to launch a comprehensive investigation into the structural integrity of the rig and the safety protocols in place at the time of the collapse.