Swedish Fugitive Arrested in Jomtien Under Interpol Warrant

CHONBURI, Thailand — A 26-year-old Swedish national has been arrested at a condominium in Jomtien and is being prepared for deportation to Sweden after authorities confirmed he is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for drug possession. The apprehension marks the latest success in a broader crackdown on transnational fugitives seeking refuge in the Kingdom.

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Investigators from the Immigration Bureau Investigation Division detained the suspect, identified as Silo Serhat, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on July 8, 2026. Acting on actionable intelligence, officers tracked the Swedish national to the Lumpini Seaview Condominiums in the Jomtien area of Chonburi province. After conducting surveillance at the location, officers approached the suspect in the building’s lobby, where they examined his passport and confirmed that his identity matched the international arrest records before taking him into custody without incident.

The arrest was executed under the direct orders of Immigration Bureau Commissioner Lieutenant General Phanumat Boonyalak, Deputy Commissioner Major General Phanthana Nuchanart, and Investigation Division Commander Major General Phanop Worathanatchakul. Authorities revealed that the suspect had originally entered Thailand in May and was legally permitted to remain in the country. However, his permission to stay was swiftly revoked once immigration officials verified the Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of Swedish authorities regarding an alleged drug possession offense.

This operation is part of a sustained and aggressive campaign by the Thai Immigration Bureau to locate, apprehend, and remove foreign nationals accused of serious crimes who have entered or are hiding within Thailand’s borders. The bureau has emphasized its commitment to working in close coordination with Interpol and international security agencies to ensure that the Kingdom is not utilized as a safe haven for individuals fleeing prosecution abroad.

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Following his detention, the suspect is being processed for deportation to Sweden to face the pending legal proceedings related to the narcotics charges. As the deportation procedures move forward, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their efforts to monitor and remove transnational criminals.

-Thailand News (TN)