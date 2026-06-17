Dj Attacked By Patron Over Delayed Birthday Song Request In Khon Kaen

KHON KAEN, Thailand — A professional DJ has filed a formal assault complaint with Khon Kaen police after a violent confrontation at a local nightspot, captured on video, showed a male patron repeatedly slapping him over a delayed “Happy Birthday” song request. The disturbing footage, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked widespread condemnation and prompted an official police investigation.

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The incident occurred in the early hours of June 13 at an entertainment venue in Khon Kaen. The video, posted on Facebook by the victim himself, Pattara Kajohnnapapong, shows an agitated man storming into the DJ booth and aggressively demanding that a birthday song be played immediately for his female companion. Before launching the physical assault, the man can be heard on the recording asking, “Do you know who I am?” in an apparent attempt to intimidate the DJ.

Mr. Pattara, a 34-year-old Bangkok-based DJ well-known in Thailand’s entertainment industry who works with prominent rappers including Maiyarap and Milli, stated that he had been performing for less than ten minutes when the confrontation began. He explained that the “Happy Birthday” song was already queued in the system and that he had previously made an announcement acknowledging that it was “Linda’s birthday.” Despite these efforts, the patron struck him three times before he could play the requested song.

Subsequent CCTV footage from the venue showed security personnel restraining the aggressive individual while staff members attempted to apologize and de-escalate the situation. The man reportedly remained angry throughout the encounter and was eventually led away from the premises by his acquaintances.

KHON KAEN – A DJ has lodged an assault complaint with Khon Kaen police after a video of a male patron slapping him repeatedly in the head, reportedly over a delayed birthday song request, went viral on social media. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/w3BVVaDZsK — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 16, 2026

When Mr. Pattara visited the Muang Khon Kaen Police Station to file his complaint, he discovered a photograph of the suspect displayed at the station’s entrance, identifying him as a member of the Police Audit and Monitoring Committee for that specific police station. This information was subsequently included in the formal assault complaint.

Police Colonel Yodsawat Kaewsuebthannit, the superintendent of Muang Khon Kaen Police Station, confirmed that the case is currently under active investigation. Authorities are processing summonses for the suspect and separately verifying his official committee status. The police superintendent emphasized that the investigation would be conducted without discrimination or special treatment, regardless of the suspect’s position or connections. He assured the public that the case would proceed according to evidence and due process, with appropriate legal action taken if wrongdoing is confirmed.

The viral nature of the video has drawn significant public attention to the incident, with many social media users expressing support for the DJ and condemning the violent behavior. The case highlights ongoing concerns about aggression toward service workers in Thailand’s entertainment industry and the importance of accountability regardless of social status.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are working to gather all available evidence, including witness statements and additional footage, to build a comprehensive case.

-Thailand News (TN)