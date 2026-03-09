Russian DJ Arrested for Selling Drugs on Koh Phangan

KOH PHANGAN — A Russian man working as a DJ on Koh Phangan has been arrested on charges of selling drugs to foreign tourists after allegedly purchasing them from an AI-assisted network on Telegram, in a case highlighting evolving methods of narcotics distribution in Thailand’s party island scene.

On Sunday, the commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau ordered inspections targeting foreign nationals whose activities may be damaging to the island’s tourism image, leading to the operation that netted the suspect.

The Arrest

Following the directive, an inspector at Tourist Police sub-division 5 received reports that a foreign man living in soi Bo Khaya in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani province, had been selling a variety of drugs to tourists. The suspect allegedly used a red Toyota Yaris Ativ to distribute the drugs throughout the island.

Officers spotted the vehicle leaving the soi at high speed and followed it to Hua Thian Pier in Ban Tai, where they stopped the car and conducted a search. The suspect was identified as A. P., a 41-year-old Russian national who allegedly admitted to having used cocaine before leaving his residence.

Drug Stash Discovered

A subsequent search of Petukhov’s home uncovered a significant drug stash comprising cocaine weighing 115.6 grammes, ketamine weighing 11.3 grammes, MDMA crystals weighing 4.4 grammes, and five ecstasy pills. The quantity and variety suggested an operation aimed at supplying tourists attending the island’s famous parties.

DJ Cover Story

During questioning, Mr. P. allegedly said he worked as a DJ at events around Koh Phangan, using it as a cover to sell drugs to tourists. Police noted that working as a DJ is a common cover for drug distribution on the island, at party venues popular with international visitors.

AI-Assisted Telegram Network

The suspect allegedly told police he purchased the drugs from a Telegram account, TDS24. According to his statement, the system operates through automated artificial intelligence (AI) responses. Customers select the type of drug and pay by credit card, after which the AI sends GPS coordinates directing them to locations where the drugs have been buried for pickup.

Petukhov allegedly admitted ordering drugs through the platform multiple times, typically in quantities of 500 grammes per purchase, indicating a sophisticated supply chain leveraging technology to evade detection.

Pattern of Activity

On February 14, police raided an Israeli drug dealer operating on Koh Phangan who used a comparable distribution method but relied on WhatsApp instead of Telegram. In a separate case last year, another Russian DJ, unrelated to the latest case, was also arrested on the island for possession of cocaine and ketamine, suggesting ongoing enforcement challenges.

New Party Drugs Warning

Officials warned of new types of party drugs circulating in the area, including pills designed to resemble art toys, such as tablets in the shape of a skull or a wolf. These drugs are reportedly marketed under the slang name “2CB.” The brightly coloured pills — often orange, brown or purple — are intentionally made to resemble candy to attract young partygoers.

Laboratory tests found that many of these pills contain high concentrations of MDMA and are often mixed with other substances such as ketamine, cocaine, or caffeine. Officials warn that such polydrug combinations significantly increase the risk of severe health effects and even death.

Active Distribution Network

During the arrest and search, foreign customers contacted the suspect, allegedly seeking to collect drugs. This indicates an active distribution network among tourists attending party events on the island, underscoring the challenges faced by authorities in policing the underground drug scene in Thailand’s party destinations.

