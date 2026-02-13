Russian Man Arrested for Assault on Thai Woman in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chonburi – A Russian man was detained on Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting a Thai woman while heavily intoxicated, an attack that prompted bystanders, motorcycle taxi riders and tourists to physically restrain him until police arrived.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. on February 11 outside a shopping center on Pattaya Second Road in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district. Police Lieutenant Jittisuk Suthinitthawong, deputy inspector of Pattaya City police station, confirmed that officers were alerted to reports of a drunken foreign national attacking a woman.

Upon arrival, authorities found a crowd subduing the suspect, estimated to be around 30 years old. He appeared heavily intoxicated, shouting incoherently and behaving aggressively. Officers observed minor abrasions on his face and body, likely sustained during the struggle with bystanders who had pinned him to the ground.

According to witness Prawanwit Somanat, a 20-year-old motorcycle taxi rider, he had arrived to pick up a Thai female passenger when he noticed the Russian man arguing with another foreigner nearby. As his passenger exited a convenience store and approached his motorcycle, the suspect staggered toward her and suddenly punched her with force, knocking her to the pavement where her head struck the ground.

Following the assault, the man reportedly stood in the middle of the road shouting and attempted to strike anyone who tried to intervene. Witnesses, angered by his behavior, worked together to subdue him and held him until police arrived.

An employee at a nearby traditional massage shop told investigators that the man had been seen earlier in a heavily intoxicated state, harassing people and allegedly attempting to strike Thai women from the beach area all the way to Pattaya Second Road.

Police initially charged the Russian national with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Authorities stated they are awaiting a formal complaint from the injured woman before proceeding with any additional legal action. The suspect remains in custody at Pattaya City police station as the investigation continues.

