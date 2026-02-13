Thai Man Stabs British Tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chonburi — A 22-year-old Thai man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a British tourist inside a convenience store on Jomtien Beach Road in the early hours of February 13, in an incident the suspect claims stemmed from a drug-related argument.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the attack at approximately 1:05 a.m. and responded to the scene alongside Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers . Upon arrival, authorities found the victim, identified as Mr. D. D. S. M., a 23-year-old British national, lying in a pool of blood beside store shelves with a serious stab wound to his left thigh . Rescue personnel administered first aid at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The suspect, identified as Mr. N. C., was detained at the scene by members of the public who witnessed the attack and handed him over to police . Investigators recovered two knives—a fruit knife and a kitchen knife—from a rubbish bin inside the store, where the suspect had allegedly discarded them .

According to initial questioning, the assailant claimed the British tourist and another foreign friend persistently asked to buy ketamine from him. He stated he refused, explaining that the drug is illegal and he is not a dealer. The suspect alleged that the British tourist then punched him in the face, resulting in a broken tooth. The Thai man admitted that he followed the two foreigners into the convenience store and stabbed Daniel during the ensuing confrontation.

However, a shop employee provided a differing account to police, reporting that the British man ran into the store appearing frightened before the Thai man entered shortly after and attacked him with a knife.

Police officers stated they are not fully convinced by the suspect’s account and will need to question the injured tourist once his condition stabilises. As of now, no official charges have been announced against either party, and investigators are awaiting formal complaints and further witness interviews to determine the precise sequence of events.

The suspect remains in custody and will face legal proceedings in accordance with Thai law. Authorities have not yet disclosed the condition of the injured British tourist.

The incident adds to a series of violent altercations involving foreign nationals in Pattaya’s entertainment districts, though this case is distinct in that the alleged assailant is a Thai national and the victim a foreign tourist

