Thai Navy Boosts Patrols After Repeated Incursions by Foreign Fishing Vessels Off Trat

TRAT – The Royal Thai Navy has intensified patrol operations in the Gulf of Thailand after more than 30 foreign fishing vessels were detected encroaching into Thai waters off Trat province for the second time this month, a naval spokesman confirmed today.

Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan announced that patrol patterns will be intensified and radar surveillance increased following the latest intrusion, underscoring the navy’s commitment to safeguarding maritime sovereignty, Thai PBS reported.

On February 12, HTMS Thepa spotted at least 30 foreign fishing boats operating inside Thai territorial waters off Trat province. The warship moved swiftly to control the situation and escorted the vessels out of the area.

In a strongly worded message on the warship’s official Facebook page, naval personnel declared: “These are Thai waters. Intruders will be dealt with decisively. Sovereignty is not something to be tested and the Royal Thai Navy never backs down.”

The Royal Thai Navy has intensified patrol operations to safeguard maritime sovereignty after more than 30 foreign fishing vessels were detected encroaching into Thai waters off Trat province for the second time this month, Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan said today.… pic.twitter.com/JU6pEueAk2 — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) February 13, 2026

The latest incident follows a similar case on February 9, when 25 Cambodian-flagged fishing vessels crossed approximately one nautical mile into Thai waters near Kut Island, also in Trat province. Those vessels were subsequently driven out by Thai naval patrol vessels.

Rear Admiral Paraj did not specify the nationalities of the vessels involved in the February 12 incursion, but the repeated violations have prompted heightened vigilance in the area.

The navy’s increased presence aims to prevent further encroachments and assert Thailand’s jurisdiction over its maritime territory.

