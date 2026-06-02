Seven-year-old Girl Found Deceased In Kanchanaburi Rubber Plantation

SANGKHLABURI, Kanchanaburi — A seven-year-old girl has been found deceased in a rubber plantation in Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi province, two days after she was reported missing, prompting a homicide investigation and the detention of a local suspect by Thai authorities.

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The child’s body was discovered on June 1, 2026, by local residents in a rubber plantation near Highway 323, situated between Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhlaburi districts in Moo 4, Prang Phle subdistrict. Officers from the Sangkhlaburi Police Station, led by Police Colonel Santi Phithaksakun, responded to the scene alongside medical personnel from Sangkhlaburi Hospital and rescue workers from the Phithak Kan Foundation. Due to the condition of the remains, authorities noted a strong odor at the site, indicating the body had been there for some time.

Initial forensic examinations revealed that the victim was found lying face down, wearing a black shirt and white trousers, with a pair of pink sandals discovered nearby. Medical examiners identified two distinct wounds beneath the child’s chin and bruising to her face, injuries consistent with impact from a hard object.

According to police reports, the victim had disappeared two days prior after leaving her home with the intention of purchasing food in the nearby village. Her 40-year-old mother promptly reported the child missing to the Sangkhlaburi Police Station, and the family joined local residents in an extensive search effort over the subsequent 48 hours before the body was ultimately located.

Following the discovery, Police Colonel Santi ordered the deployment of two dedicated investigation teams to gather evidence and identify those responsible for the child’s death. Detectives quickly focused on a 45-year-old Myanmar national, identified as Mr. Mon, who resided near the location where the body was found.

The suspect was brought in for questioning and subsequently underwent a mandatory urine screening, which returned a positive result for illegal drugs. Authorities have detained him on drug-related charges while the broader investigation into the child’s death continues. Local media reports indicate that investigators have found the suspect’s initial statements to be inconsistent and not currently useful to the case, prompting further, more intensive interrogation.

Police are actively collecting forensic evidence, analyzing the crime scene, and interviewing witnesses to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. The investigation remains in its preliminary stages, with authorities working to determine whether the suspect is directly linked to the fatal injuries or if other individuals are involved.

Cases involving the deaths of minors in Thailand trigger rigorous investigative protocols, typically involving collaboration between local police, the Royal Thai Police’s Central Investigation Bureau, and forensic pathology experts from the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen the child on the day of her disappearance or who possesses relevant information about activity in the rubber plantation to come forward.

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As the investigation continues, police have emphasized that all potential lines of inquiry remain open. Further updates regarding forensic findings, the status of the detained suspect, and any additional arrests are expected.

-Thailand News (TN)