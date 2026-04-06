Chinese Student, Thai Girlfriend Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide

PATHUM THANI — A 30-year-old Chinese student killed his 21-year-old Thai girlfriend by stabbing her in a student dormitory near Bangkok University before jumping from a nine-story building in the early hours of April 5, 2026, in a case that has shocked the local community due to its brutality and the apparent sequence of events.

Pattaya Man Stabs His Friend who Insulted His Girlfriend

Police discovered the male suspect’s body at approximately 1:30am and later found the female victim dead inside a room on the eighth floor.

Crime Scene

Officers returned to the site to inspect the room at approximately 10:30am on April 5, where they found the body of Miss Nattanicha, a first-year humanities student from Uthai Thani. She was discovered in the bathroom with multiple stab wounds to the neck, head, chest and arms and had been dead for an estimated 12 to 24 hours. The room showed signs of disturbance, with belongings scattered and a blood-stained knife recovered near a desk.

Blood Messages

Investigators also found several English messages written in blood on the walls, expressing sentiments such as “I have to go” and “understanding is more important than money.”

Police in Pathum Thani have released details of the killing of a first-year female university student, whose body was found with more than 30 stab wounds across her body. The victim was discovered dead inside a dormitory bathroom in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province.… pic.twitter.com/Y56Tycvbpp — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 6, 2026

Relationship and Timeline

The male suspect, identified as Mr Danzeng Pingcuo, was also a first-year humanities student and in a relationship with the victim. Police believe the couple had an ongoing argument prior to the attack, supported by witness accounts of heated phone conversations earlier.

CCTV footage established a timeline of movements on April 4 and 5, showing the suspect entering and leaving the room multiple times. The victim entered the room at 8:44pm on April 4 and was not seen leaving. At 1:59am on April 5, the suspect exited the room wearing different clothes with blood stains on his trousers, briefly returned, and no further movement was recorded before his fatal jump.

Investigation Ongoing

According to Amarin, police suspect the man killed his girlfriend, injured himself, wrote messages in his own blood and then jumped from the rear balcony in an attempt to evade responsibility. Authorities reported the investigation remains ongoing and have transferred both bodies to Thammasat University Hospital for detailed autopsies to confirm the exact causes of death.

Chinese Woman Found Dead After Villa Party in Pattaya, Boyfriend Joins Investigation

For fellow students and faculty at Bangkok University, the tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the campus — a stark reminder that behind the façade of student life, relationships can sometimes turn deadly.

-Thailand News (TN)