Chinese Woman Found Dead After Villa Party in Pattaya, Boyfriend Joins Investigation

PATTAYA — A Chinese man has arrived in Pattaya to demand answers after his girlfriend was found dead in a Ratchaburi coconut plantation, following a desperate “help me” message she sent from a pool villa party with Chinese men, police said.

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Mr. Zhang Xiaotian, 31, met investigators at Nong Prue Police Station on March 12 to seek updates on the death of his girlfriend, Ms. Ji Zhengjiao, 34, whose body was discovered under suspicious circumstances weeks after she vanished.

The Night She Disappeared

Police revealed that Ms. Ji had accepted an entertainment job on February 21 at a pool villa in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, Pattaya, where a group of Chinese men were staying. Before losing contact, she managed to send a chilling message to a friend: “help me.”

CCTV footage later captured the critical moment when an unidentified Chinese man carried the unconscious woman from the villa and loaded her into a car before fleeing the scene.

Tracking the Evidence

Investigators traced the vehicle’s route through security cameras, following it from Chon Buri province into Ratchaburi. Days later, residents in Moo 10, Bang Phae district, made the grim discovery of a woman’s body in a drainage ditch within a coconut plantation.

The body was already decomposing, but authorities confirmed her identity through personal records—it was the missing Chinese woman.

The Suspect’s Voice

Investigators also obtained an audio recording of a conversation in Chinese between one of the victim’s friends and a man connected to the case. In the recording, the man admitted he was the last person with Ms. Ji but claimed he “was very drunk and could not remember anything.”

Police have identified this man as a person of interest and are actively working to locate him for questioning.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are awaiting forensic results to determine the exact cause of death. Police continue gathering evidence and witness statements as the investigation remains active.

Boyfriend’s Plea

An emotional Mr. Zhang told police he refuses to believe his girlfriend died naturally and insists someone must be held responsible. His presence in Thailand underscores the family’s determination to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death.

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The case has reignited concerns about the safety of women working in Pattaya’s entertainment industry, particularly at private gatherings where oversight is minimal and risks can escalate quickly.

-Thailand News (TN)