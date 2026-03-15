Police Arrest Drunk Irish Man for Climbing on Taxi in Phuket

PHUKET — Police arrested a 25-year-old Irish man on Saturday after he was found severely intoxicated, climbing on a taxi and behaving aggressively in a residential area of Cherng Talay, causing concern among local residents.

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Officers from Cherng Talay Police were dispatched to the scene along Cherng Talay–Ban Don Road in the Pasak Soi 1 area following reports received from the Phuket 191 emergency centre about a foreign national causing a public disturbance.

Chaotic Scene

Witnesses reported that the man was shouting and acting erratically while moving through the Pa Sak area of Choeng Thale subdistrict, a neighbourhood home to both local residents and foreign visitors. The situation escalated when he began climbing onto a taxi, prompting concerned residents to alert authorities.

When officers arrived, they found the 25-year-old Irish man, who was not named by authorities, in a state of severe intoxication with multiple visible abrasions and bruises on his body. Rescue personnel were called to provide first aid before officers could continue managing the situation.

Police Response

Officials said the man appeared heavily under the influence of alcohol when they reached him. Police worked to calm the situation and bring him under control to prevent further disruption in the residential community. Once his condition had stabilized, officers recorded his details and escorted him back to his accommodation.

Authorities noted that it remained unclear how the man sustained the injuries observed on his body. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances that led to both the disturbance and the injuries. Police are also gathering information from witnesses who were present in the area.

Public Reminder

Local officials reminded residents and visitors to report unusual or concerning behavior quickly so authorities can respond without delay. They said early notification from the public allows police and emergency services to intervene before situations escalate or pose risks to others. The reminder follows growing concerns about disturbances caused by intoxicated individuals in tourist areas.

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Police have not released additional details about the man’s medical condition following treatment at the scene. Authorities also have not confirmed whether any charges will be filed in connection with the incident. The investigation remains ongoing as officers compile witness statements and review the circumstances of the case.

-Thailand News (TN)